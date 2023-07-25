Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 July 2023

The day is finally here for the whole team to report (rookies reported on the 23rd) and be present at training camp. Yes!

We finally can get back to arguing (er. talking) about how good the team will be this season.

Since yore last open thread ...

Vikings sign former Panthers tight end Colin Thompson

Vikings announce single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday

Week 1 is set to be a bit awkward for a particular CBS announcer

Vikings make several roster moves prior to start of Training Camp

Vikings to sign offensive tackle Bobby Evans

U.S. Bank Stadium might finally be getting a Wrestlemania after all

Other Vikings stuff ...

Vikings’ Jordan Addison told trooper he was driving 140 mph due to ‘dog emergency’

“Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed,” reads the citation. Addison has been cited for reckless driving while “consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk.”

Dalvin Cook knew the end in Minnesota was coming during the 2022 season

“I kind of knew it was coming during the season, to be honest,” Cook told Eisen. “The relationship of the run and the pass wasn’t there all year. So it was like, you know, I want to go somewhere to get the ball, and they want to get the ball out a lot, so it was kind of something that was well needed for both of us, and I kind of knew it was coming during the season.”

Cook nevertheless said he has no hard feelings.

“I love those guys, like as far as like [coach Kevin O’Connell] and [G.M.] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and all them people, like they are great human beings, but as far as what they’re trying to do, like, you know, I want to be in a different system, and do what I want to do.”

The natural response, as Eisen articulated, was clear. What system do you want to be in?

Cook said he is taking his time, and that “the market is the market right now for all the guys.” He acknowledged that his objectives are to “win and get the football.”

“And it’s not just about me getting the football,” Cook said, “it’s about me being put in a position to help the team win, each and every game.”

Vikings Sign TE Colin Thompson & G Jack Snyder Among Roster Moves

Snyder originally was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played collegiately at San Jose State and holds the SJSU record for most starts (52) and most games played (57). In 2021, Snyder was part of an offensive line that allowed just 21 sacks on 402 pass attempts.

We covered the Thompson signing but I did not see a Snyder post.

NFL News

Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike suspended for betting on NFL games

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agrees to one-year contract with Raiders

Would have liked to see the Vikings sign Peters

Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Could Cook go here now?

Seahawks signing LB Uchenna Nwosu to three-year extension worth up to $59 million

Seattle and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $59 million, which includes $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per Nwosu’s agents.

He mainly played as an EDGE rusher. How much is Hunter worth?

Dan Campbell On Hype Around Lions: Have To ‘Earn It’

“I think as always, the thing that’s gonna worry you is the hype train,” Campbell said. “I mean, as with most coaches, this thing is just taking off and it’s out of control right now and that’s fine, as long as we stay focused on the job at hand and the work. I just keep going back to that. We’ve got to put the work in and earn it.”

