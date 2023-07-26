Vikings Training Camp Roundup, Day 1

The first day of camp for the Minnesota Vikings is in the books, and because we were denied credentials to camp this year again. . .don’t even get me started. . .we’re going to try to get some perspective from the people that were there and had things to share about it.

One of the big surprises today comes from one of the position groups with the most intrigue: the cornerback position. Specifically that the three corners that appeared to be getting the most run with the first-team defense were Byron Murphy, Akayleb Evans, and JoeJuan Williams. Murphy is hardly a surprise on that front, given that the Vikings gave him a decent amount of money to be the top corner on the depth chart. Evans isn’t really that surprising, either, given that he looked pretty good prior to concussions derailing his season.

Williams, on the other hand, is a bit of a shock. A second-round pick of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt, Williams appeared in 36 games over his first three seasons with New England, but only got one start. He then missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury, so he hasn’t played in a meaningful football game since January of 2021.

Williams is a bigger corner at 6’3” and about 215 pounds. That he already appears to have jumped over second-year corner Andrew Booth and rookie Mekhi Blackmon on the depth chart is an interesting way to start camp. Sure, it’s a long way between now and 10 September, but it’s something to chew on in the early days of Training Camp.

Here are a few other tidbits from social media about today’s first day in Eagan:

Lots of training camp thoughts coming, but we’ll start here: Jalen Nailor looks goooooood. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 26, 2023

from #Vikings Camp Day 1:



1️⃣ @ESPN_Jordan BELONGS‼️Route running, poise & natural playmaking ability were all on display today.



2️⃣ @P_Jones9 will be a force to be reckoned with in ‘23. Hes toned up & more explosive.



3️⃣ @Cambeezy_ is playing so much more loose & instinctive. — Gabe Henderson (@GabeAHenderson) July 26, 2023

Here is Jordan Addison in action. pic.twitter.com/tA4l70F1Yu — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) July 26, 2023

Some quick notes from #Vikings camp...



— WR Jordan Addison participated fully, did post-practice work with QB Nick Mullens



— RT Brian O'Neill didn't practice; Oli Udoh filled in for most of his snaps



— DT Harrison Phillips was full go after missing time in minicamp — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 26, 2023

More from #Vikings training camp:



Other than one throw broken up by Camryn Bynum, Kirk Cousins was very sharp. Tight-window connections with TJ Hockenson, Jordan Addison and KJ Osborn today, amongst others.



Nick Mullens had a big connection to Trishton Jackson. — Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) July 26, 2023

We’ll try to do something similar to this for most days of camp in our efforts to bring you the best coverage from much further away than we probably should be.