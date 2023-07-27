Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Let’s predict the NFC North

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of our SB Nation Reacts surveys, but this week we’re asking you to call your shot as it pertains to the NFC North.

There are four questions to this survey, and they all have the same four answers. We want you to predict the exact order of finish that you foresee for the division this season. So, be sure to pick different teams for the answer to each question. . .after all, the Vikings are great, but they can’t finish first, second, third, and fourth in the NFC North.

I don’t think they can, anyway.

We’ll be back in a couple of days with the answer to our survey and what our readers think the division will look like this season. In the meantime, after you call your shot, feel free to talk about it in the comments section!