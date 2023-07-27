 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A pair of great catches from Day 1 of Vikings Training Camp

Gotta check these out!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Training Camp is officially underway at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, and that means that there are highlights for Minnesota Vikings fans to take in. Specifically, yesterday there were a pair of highlight reel catches from the two guys that appear to be competing for the #2 wide receiver spot.

First off, we have rookie Jordan Addison, who made a really nice grab on a throw from Kirk Cousins that threaded the proverbial needle.

Meanwhile, the incumbent at the position, K.J. Osborn, had a very nice grab right in the middle of three Vikings’ defenders on another outstanding throw from Cousins.

Yes, I know, these are guys in shorts and t-shirts and that sort of thing, but these sorts of highlights are pretty great to see because. . .well, we haven’t seen anything relating to the Vikings in about six months or so.

The competition for spots on the wide receiver depth chart is going to be a good one for the purple for the next few weeks. In addition to Osborn and Addison, second-year receiver Jalen Nailor has been getting some pretty rave reviews early on as well. He saw some time towards the end of last season and was a dynamic playmaker at Michigan State, so we’ll have to see if he can make the same sort of jump from Year 1 to Year 2 that Osborn made.

We’ll be bringing you more highlights from Vikings Training Camp as we’re able to.

In This Stream

Vikings 2023 Training Camp Megathread

View all 5 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...