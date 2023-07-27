Jim Marshall gets cut from Seniors Committee Hall of Fame consideration

Today is the day that the Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Committee cut their list of candidates for the Class of 2024 from the 31 names announced earlier this month to 12. It’s now, officially, also the day that the Committee has decided to perpetuate the Hall’s longest-running joke.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall was not among the 12 names that made it through the first round of cuts, meaning he is no longer a candidate for enshrinement in Canton.

I’d give you the list of the 12 players that did make the cut but, to be honest, I really don’t care. None of them are Jim Marshall, and therefore the list is incomplete and inaccurate.

At this point, as we do every year (unfortunately), it’s worth wondering if Marshall is ever going to take his rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The idea that there are already players in the Hall, some via this same Seniors Committee, that aren’t nearly as deserving is bad enough, but for him to continue getting passed over is simply ridiculous. I’m not even sure how many times the Seniors Committee has already passed him over. They keep putting him on the list every year and then yank it away like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown.

So, much as we’ve said for far too many consecutive years now, it’s time to look ahead to next year for Jim Marshall. . .and it’s a damn shame.