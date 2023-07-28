Vikings Training Camp Roundup, Day 2

It’s time to take a look at what happened yesterday at Minnesota Vikings training camp, and it appears that the big story from yesterday is a guy that expectations have varied quite a bit for.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall was noted as a standout yesterday by several of the folks in attendance in Eagan.

A quick thought from #Vikings camp: QB Jaren Hall looked very solid today. Two really impressive throws. A back shoulder, then a touch ball on a crossing route toward the sideline. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 27, 2023

#Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall looked sharp today. Even in somewhat limited reps, he made a handful of impressive throws.



The Day 2 recap includes thoughts on Hall's day, Harrison Smith's pick-six, and more: https://t.co/STxns5jGBr — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) July 27, 2023

As the tweet from Ragatz mentions, Harrison Smith had a pick-six during yesterday’s session. It came from the hand of Nick Mullens. . .not Kirk Cousins.

The non-participants from yesterday’s practice were Brian O’Neill, Jalen Nailor, and Danielle Hunter. Hunter is continuing his “hold-in” and not participating, though it sounds like contract talks with him are moving in the right direction. O’Neill continued to do rehab work on the side with Oli Udoh taking his snaps with the first team at right tackle. Nailor, who had an impressive showing on Day 1 of camp, sat out of yesterday’s session with an undisclosed issue.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips spoke with the media after practice yesterday.

And now, a couple of highlights for your viewing pleasure:

Yes, Jalen Reagor is still on the team. For now.

And there you have it, folks. . .some of the high points from the second day of Vikings Training Camp, so much as we can bring them to you.