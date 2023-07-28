 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vikings Training Camp Roundup, Day 2

Let’s get things up to speed

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time to take a look at what happened yesterday at Minnesota Vikings training camp, and it appears that the big story from yesterday is a guy that expectations have varied quite a bit for.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall was noted as a standout yesterday by several of the folks in attendance in Eagan.

As the tweet from Ragatz mentions, Harrison Smith had a pick-six during yesterday’s session. It came from the hand of Nick Mullens. . .not Kirk Cousins.

The non-participants from yesterday’s practice were Brian O’Neill, Jalen Nailor, and Danielle Hunter. Hunter is continuing his “hold-in” and not participating, though it sounds like contract talks with him are moving in the right direction. O’Neill continued to do rehab work on the side with Oli Udoh taking his snaps with the first team at right tackle. Nailor, who had an impressive showing on Day 1 of camp, sat out of yesterday’s session with an undisclosed issue.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips spoke with the media after practice yesterday.

And now, a couple of highlights for your viewing pleasure:

Yes, Jalen Reagor is still on the team. For now.

And there you have it, folks. . .some of the high points from the second day of Vikings Training Camp, so much as we can bring them to you.

In This Stream

Vikings 2023 Training Camp Megathread

View all 6 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...