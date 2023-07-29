Vikings Training Camp Roundup, Day 3

Friday’s practices at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center were cut short by some storms that rolled through the Twin Cities area, but there were still a couple of things to talk about from yesterday’s session for the Minnesota Vikings.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter was in Eagan to watch things on Friday, and he got an opportunity to see the NFL’s best do what he does. . .make ridiculous catches.

I mean, for Justin Jefferson, “ridiculous” is a relative term since he makes it look relatively easy. That would be considered a pretty ridiculous grab for a lot of non-Jefferson receivers, though.

Not to be outdone, K.J. Osborn apparently wanted to impress Carter, too.

Danielle Hunter continues to not practice, while there was also apparently no sign of Jalen Nailor for a second straight day. Still no official word on what is ailing him at this point.

Brian O’Neill is also continuing to do individual work but nothing in full drills or anything like that as the team is ramping up his activity level. He’s still recovering from the partially torn Achilles he suffered late last year but signs are still pointing to him being ready for Week 1.

That’s just about everything from Day 3 of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp, folks. The team will once again be practicing today as part of the league’s “Back Together Saturday” before taking a day off on Sunday.