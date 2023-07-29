Could the Vikings be looking to move Danielle Hunter?

While there hasn’t been any news of movement between the Minnesota Vikings and edge defender Danielle Hunter on a potential new contract, there is now a rumor that has surfaced that could indicate things not ending the way any fan of the purple would like them to end.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Vikings are now looking at options to move Hunter if a new agreement can’t be reached. Hunter arrived at Training Camp with the rest of the Vikings on time, but has not been taking part in practices while this contract situation goes on.

Hunter is set to have a salary this year of $4.5 million, which is pretty low for a player of his caliber. He had a couple of injury-ravaged seasons in 2020 and 2021, but bounced back last season to be one of the few bright spots for the Minnesota defense. Fowler says that the Vikings have attempted to extend Hunter, but “not on a long-term deal the player feels is commensurate with his skill set,” according to sources.

Hunter is about to enter his ninth season with the Vikings, but is still just 28 years old. He’s going to get paid a great deal of money by someone, whether the Vikings work something out with him or have to deal him to another team. The Vikings also have looming extensions for wide receiver Justin Jefferson and (likely) tight end T.J. Hockenson to contend with in the near future as well.

I have no doubt that, if the Vikings and Hunter want to make something happen, cap guru Rob Brzezinski and company can absolutely get something done. While extension talks are continuing, however, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company are keeping all of their options open.