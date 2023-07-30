SB Nation Reacts Results: Daily Norseman readers predict the NFC North

We officially have the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll regarding the Minnesota Vikings. If you’ll recall, we asked our readers to call their shots as far as predicting the order of finish in the NFC North division this year, and there really aren’t a lot of surprises to be had here.

We’ll start down at the bottom.

Our readers are predicting the same thing as last year, picking the Chicago Bears to finish in fourth place in the division. It was much closer than many might expect, though, with the Green Bay Packers being picked to finish in the basement by 43% of the folks that voted.

In third place, we have. . .last year’s third-place finisher, as half of our readers think Green Bay will finish third in the North for the second consecutive season. There’s a decent chunk of folks that think the Bears could leapfrog them into third place, with 39% of our readers picking Chicago to finish third.

In the runner-up spot, our readers have the team that is being picked by a lot of folks to win their first division title in over 30 years, the Detroit Lions. Nearly three-fourths of our readers think the Lions will take the second spot in the division this year.

That leaves the division champion and what might be the least surprising thing you’ll read between now and the start of the season.

Yes, 78% of the readers of a Minnesota Vikings website believe that the Minnesota Vikings will continue to be the reigning, defending, and undisputed champions of the NFC North in 2023. The Lions are seen as the only serious threat to the Vikings, with 19% of our readers thinking that Detroit will take home the division title this year.

So, our readers are picking the NFC North to end up the same way in 2023 that it did in 2022. I think we’ll all be quite happy if it does.

Thanks to everyone that voted in this week’s poll!