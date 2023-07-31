Report: Dalton Risner to visit with Vikings

This generally isn’t the stage of the NFL year where you can find an immediate starter, but it sounds like the Minnesota Vikings could, potentially, do just that.

Multiple sources are reporting that guard Dalton Risner is planning to visit with the Vikings.

Risner was a second-round pick (#41 overall) of the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft after a highly-decorated career at Kansas State. He played in 62 games during his time in Denver, all of them starts and all of them at left guard.

So where would Risner potentially fit into the offensive line? During the run-up to his drafting in 2019 he had worked out at all five positions along the offensive line, and while Ezra Cleveland is currently penciled in as the starter at left guard, he’s also a free agent after this season. Risner’s versatility could also, potentially, give him the opportunity to compete with Ed Ingram at the right guard spot and even with Garrett Bradbury at center.

Whatever the Vikings might intend to do with Risner, he would, at the very least, provide outstanding depth at pretty much every spot along the line. Whether or not he and the team can work something out remains to be seen, but the fact that the Vikings are bringing him in for a visit at this point is pretty positive news.

If anything should come of a potential meeting between Dalton Risner and the Minnesota Vikings, we’ll bring that news to you here straight away.