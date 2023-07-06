State Of The Vikings - Tight Ends

Are you ready for some football? Tyler Forness is back with another episode of The Real Forno Show! This time around, Tyler takes a deep dive into the state of the Minnesota Vikings’ tight end position for the upcoming season. There is a lot to talk about with this group. Last October, the Minnesota Vikings traded for T.J. Hockenson to support their struggling wide receiver group outside of Justin Jefferson. He came in and made a huge impact. How will his presence impact the Vikings in 2023?

In preparation for the upcoming 2023 season, The Real Forno Show takes a deep dive into the Minnesota Vikings’ tight end position. The discussion centers around the impact of T.J. Hockenson, who was acquired mid-season in 2022 and had an immediate impact on the team’s struggling passing game. With a full off-season to develop chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins, the expectation is that Hockenson will continue to be a major contributor in 2023.

The discussion also delves into the potential roles of the other tight ends on the roster, including Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, and Nick Muse. Oliver, who was acquired in the off-season, is expected to be used in more 12 personnel formations to create mismatches against linebackers. Mundt, on the other hand, will likely be the team’s third tight end and provide depth behind Hockenson and Oliver. Muse is viewed as an intriguing player with potential, but he still has a ways to go before he can be a major contributor.

The question of whether the team will shift to more 12 personnel and keep four tight ends is also raised, as this would allow the Vikings to attack base defenses and create mismatches. Additionally, there is speculation about whether Hockenson will sign a contract extension with the team, as he is in the final year of his current deal.

Overall, The Real Forno Show provides an in-depth analysis of the Vikings’ tight end position, discussing the past performance, expectations for the upcoming season, and the potential future of the position. Whether you’re a Vikings fan or just a football enthusiast, this episode is a must-watch! Join the conversation!

