Justin Jefferson could make even more history in 2023

We talk a lot about all of the records that Justin Jefferson has already set during his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. We do that because. . .well, because Jefferson is awesome and we should be highlighting him every chance we get. But if he produces this year the way he has over his first three seasons, he could end up making NFL history.

Again.

Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams are about to do something that the NFL has never seen before #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HJRDriX2XH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 7, 2023

According to the Pat McAfee Show, if Jefferson puts up at least 1,500 yards this season, he will be the first player in NFL history to reach that mark in three consecutive years.

(Davante Adams has a chance to do so as well but. . .you know, who cares?)

Barring injury, Jefferson should be able to make this happen. He’s increased his yardage total in each of his first three seasons, going from 1,400 yards as a rookie (in a season where he only had five receptions in his first two games) to 1,616 in 2021 and a league-leading 1,809 yards last season. One of these seasons, Jefferson’s receiving yardage total might go down. . .we’re not sure when that might be, but the law of averages says that it has to happen eventually.

Jefferson needs just 688 yards to set a new NFL mark for most receiving yardage by a receiver in his first four seasons, and after last year the 2,000-yard mark is going to be in people’s minds as well. Of course, now that the Vikings have T.J. Hockenson for a full season and rookie Jordan Addison in the fold, we’ll have to see what happens as far as Jefferson’s numbers go. I have a funny feeling he’s still going to blast past that 1,500-yard mark, though.