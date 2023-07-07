Vikings release autograph schedule for training camp

Training camp is almost finally (!!!) upon us and with it comes all of the festivities you can expect, including the signing of autographs for kids 17 & under.

Kyle, from Shakopee, we’re sorry. 28-year-old “kids” are not allowed in.

This year will present a new format for autographs in which the first 600 kids on each autograph day of camp will receive a (one) scratch off ticket upon admission into TCO performance center on each given day of camp.

The ticket will reveal a player’s name, which will be redeemed for admittance to that player/player group’s line. Some lines may have more than one player. Scratch off tickets will be randomized to get an equal chance.

Parents/guardians will not be allowed in line, but will be allowed to watch over from a designated area. Posed photos will not be allowed.

It all seems pretty straightforward and designed to be efficient, hopefully that rings true in practice.

Autograph Schedule:

July 29th - Tight Ends

July 31st - Running Backs

August 1st - Outside Linebackers

August 3rd - none

August 5th - Safeties

August 6th - Wide Receivers

August 7th - Quarterbacks and Special Teams

August 8th - none

August 12th - Inside Linebackers

August 13th - Defensive Line

August 16th - Offensive Line

August 17th - Cornerbacks

August 23rd - Offensive Line

In addition, through their partnership with outdoor retailer Scheels, The Vikings will be tossing out autographed mini footballs after practice.

For more info, head over to Vikings.com