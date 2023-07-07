Vikings release autograph schedule for training camp

Training camp is almost finally (!!!) upon us and with it comes all of the festivities you can expect, including the signing of autographs for kids 17 & under.
Kyle, from Shakopee, we’re sorry. 28-year-old “kids” are not allowed in.
This year will present a new format for autographs in which the first 600 kids on each autograph day of camp will receive a (one) scratch off ticket upon admission into TCO performance center on each given day of camp.
The ticket will reveal a player’s name, which will be redeemed for admittance to that player/player group’s line. Some lines may have more than one player. Scratch off tickets will be randomized to get an equal chance.
Parents/guardians will not be allowed in line, but will be allowed to watch over from a designated area. Posed photos will not be allowed.
It all seems pretty straightforward and designed to be efficient, hopefully that rings true in practice.
Autograph Schedule:
July 29th - Tight Ends
July 31st - Running Backs
August 1st - Outside Linebackers
August 3rd - none
August 5th - Safeties
August 6th - Wide Receivers
August 7th - Quarterbacks and Special Teams
August 8th - none
August 12th - Inside Linebackers
August 13th - Defensive Line
August 16th - Offensive Line
August 17th - Cornerbacks
August 23rd - Offensive Line
In addition, through their partnership with outdoor retailer Scheels, The Vikings will be tossing out autographed mini footballs after practice.
For more info, head over to Vikings.com
