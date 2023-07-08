Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8,9 July 2023

Welp, another day without any extension news is not news right? I think they need to extend Jefferson, Hunter, and Hockenson before training camp begins. They have the cap space and only need to reach agreement on value. Here is what I would offer with the hopes that it is sufficient and fair.

First, the current cap space ...

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2023 : $203,037,431 : $220,847,403 : $17,809,972

2024 : $202,553,656 : $256,000,000 : $53,446,344

2025 : $116,631,309 : $282,000,000 : $165,368,691

2026 : $33,704,492 : $308,000,000 : $274,295,508

...

Hockenson gets a 4 yr 58M deal

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2023 : $198,537,431 : $220,847,403 : $22,309,972

2024 : $212,808,823 : $256,000,000 : $43,191,177

2025 : $135,631,309 : $282,000,000 : $146,368,691

2026 : $52,704,492 : $308,000,000 : $255,295,508

...

Hunter gets a 3 yr 66M deal

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2023 : $206,802,431 : $220,847,403 : $14,044,972

2024 : $224,188,823 : $256,000,000 : $31,811,177

2025 : $167,251,309 : $282,000,000 : $114,748,691

2026 : $54,704,492 : $308,000,000 : $253,295,508

...

Jefferson gets a 5 yr 168M deal

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2023 : $212,802,431 : $220,847,403 : $8,044,972

2024 : $232,445,823 : $256,000,000 : $23,554,177

2025 : $199,251,309 : $282,000,000 : $82,748,691

2026 : $90,704,492 : $308,000,000 : $217,295,508

...

In 2024, they will likely release Harrison Smith or he’ll accept a huge pay cut. I was kind of surprised they did not wipe out the remaining years of his contract when they did the recent restructure. Smith has a 19.2M cap hit in 2024 and if he is released, they would save 11.38M in cap space. He will be 35 years old in 2024 too.

Assuming they release Smith then they’ll have $34,938,293 in cap space in 2024 with extensions for Cleveland, Davenport, Osborn, and Tonga being the main ones to consider. This cap space also includes the 28.5M dead money cap hit for Kork. They have the option to use that in an extension if they decide to go that route.

Yore Mock

I am going to assume they will extend Hunter and bring back Davenport in 2024 so that EDGE rusher is not a need.

I am going to assume they extend Kork another two years because they will be too far down in the draft to move up.

I am going to assume Lewis Cine plays well enough to allow them to wait on a safety although there could be several nice prospects early.

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

...

Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 28, Round 5 Pick 34

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 5 Pick 34

Received: Round 6 Pick 5, Round 7 Pick 29

...

29: R1 P29 WR Rome Odunze - Washington 6’3” 212

60: R2 P28 G Connor Colby - Iowa 6’6” 311

98: R3 P34 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6’2” 236

123: R4 P23 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 215

125: R4 P25 CB Fentrell Cypress II - Florida State 5’11 182

142: R5 P6 QB Joe Milton III - Tennessee 6’5” 242

168: R5 P32 C Andrew Raym - Oklahoma 6’4” 305

180: R6 P5 TE Erick All - Iowa 6’5” 255

198: R6 P23 DL Jaylon Hutchings - Texas Tech 6’0” 305

248: R7 P29 EDGE Jordan Burch - Oregon 6’7” 275

...

Another first round pick on a receiver? Are you out of your freakin mind? Why yes, yes I am. I think a bigger receiver would be good and KJ Osborn is likely going to get paid. In this scenario, if they extend Kork, now they got serious weapons despite not having that top running back that is apparently indispensable.

I think a guard is in order because I do not think they are going to pay Ezra what he likely will get as a free agent and they have to consider Darrisaw’s extension.

Hicks likely will be gone so another linebacker will be needed even if it is only for depth purposes.

