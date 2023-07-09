Predicting The Outcome Of Every Division - NFC East

To help pass the time between now and the start of training camp, I thought it would be fun to do a regular season and playoff simulation of the 2023-2024 NFL Season until a Super Bowl winner is crowned. I divided the teams into their respective divisions and I will be posting a new article each day for each division, plus each round of the playoffs. That amounts to 12 articles that I can milk out of one idea in the dead of the offseason, which makes my job so much easier. I’ll be sure to link my previous predictions below.

So without further ado, here are my predictions for every division. Continuing with...

The NFC East

The NFC Beast was the most competitive division in all of football in 2022. The division had three of it’s four teams (Sorry, Commies) make the playoffs last season, and all three made it past the wildcard round (Sorry, Vikings). I don’t expect the NFC East to send 3 teams to the playoffs again in 2023. The division as a whole will be better talent-wise. However, I do think teams like the Giants and Commanders will lose more games against divisional opponents which could result in one or both of those teams finishing the season with a losing record.

The Eagles found a way to retain most of the team’s key players who were set to hit free agency including Jason Kelce, James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox. For a team that was supposed to lose a lot of talented players in free agency, I thought they did a good job of retaining or adequately replacing their key players. Because of this, Philly is poised for another Super Bowl run.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they are simply a well-rounded team. They’ve got an explosive offense, and they’ve got even more dominant defense. Questions regarding Dak Prescott’s upside aside, this roster is too talented not to make the playoffs.

The New York Giants overachieved last season, and I expect them to regress in 2023. I think Brian Daboll is a good coach, but I’m still not convinced that Daniel Jones is the answer at quarterback and the offense minus Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller is rather underwhelming.

The Washington Commanders are a bit of a wild card, going all-in on the Sam Howell experiment. Howell may have been drafted in the 5th round, but there was a time where he was projected to be a first round pick. If Sam Howell plays up to his potential, then the Commanders are a sneaky good team. They have the weapons on offense and the talent on defense to compete in the NFC East. It all depends on how good Howell is in 2023.

The Projected Standings

1. (13-4) Philadelphia Eagles (2nd conference rank, 5-1 division, 10-2 conference, 7-1 home, 6-3 away, 5-4 vs winning teams, 8-0 vs losing teams, 5-4 vs playoff teams)

2. (12-5) Dallas Cowboys (5th conference rank, 5-1 division, 10-2 conference, 8-0 home, 4-5 away, 5-4 vs winning teams, 7-1 vs losing teams, 4-4 vs playoff teams)

3. (5-12) New York Giants (10th conference rank, 1-5 division, 4-8 conference, 3-5 home, 2-7 away, 1-10 vs winning teams, 4-2 vs losing teams, 1-9 vs playoff teams)

4. (5-12) Washington Commanders (11th conference rank, 1-5 division, 4-8 conference, 3-5 home, 2-7 away, 0-10 vs winning teams, 5-2 vs losing teams, 0-9 vs playoff teams)

