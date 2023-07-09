Vikings to have just one nationally televised preseason game

We are about one month away from the Minnesota Vikings playing their preseason opener, and if you’re outside of the greater Twin Cities area (or not blessed with a nearby affiliate), it might be the only one of their trifecta of games that don’t count that you’ll have an opportunity to see live.

The NFL has released their list of preseason games that will be nationally televised, and the only time the Vikings appear on the schedule is when they travel to the West Coast to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, 10 August. This one also happens to be the most inconvenient one for fans in the Midwest, as kickoff isn’t slated to happen until 9:00 PM Central time that evening.

That means that the Vikings’ other two preseason games, where they’ll face the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium, will be live only for those that have a local affiliate that will carry the game. When it comes time for those games, we’ll be sure to let you know who those affiliates are.

If you’re not going to be able to see any of the other preseason games live, you’ll still get to see them. . .eventually. . .via the NFL Network. As they’ve done in recent years, the NFL Network will air all of the preseason games live. Sure, some of them might pop up at 2:00 AM on a Wednesday morning, but that’s what DVRs are for, am I right?

I know we’re all getting the itch to see the Vikings take the field, even if it is for games that don’t mean anything in the actual standings. For some of us, unless you live in the right spot, some of those delays are going to be just a little longer.