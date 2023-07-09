Who is your favorite current Viking?

As of today, there are 90 players on the Minnesota Vikings roster as we stand on the verge of Training Camp getting underway. Today, we want to know who your favorite member of the Vikings is.

I know that a lot of folks are going to go with Justin Jefferson, and that’s a respectable choice (obviously). Some of you might even say Kirk Cousins, if ye be brave enough. But my current favorite Viking is the guy that might have had a bit of a down year in 2022 but has been really great for a really long time.

In terms of tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith is at the top of the list. The last member of the 2012 draft class to be with the club, he’s heading into his twelfth season in purple and has been among the best in the league at his position since he stepped on the field as a rookie. For many years, Smith was the engine that made the rest of the Vikings’ defense run, in my opinion. He, above everyone else defensively, was the one guy that could almost always be depended on to be in the right place at the right time and allow the rest of the Minnesota defense to function the way it did.

I know that Smith is a whole lot closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning, and I’m really hoping that we see a solid bounceback campaign from him in 2023 after he. . .along with a lot of other players. . .had a bit of a tough go of things last season in Ed Donatell’s defense. I have a feeling that Brian Flores is going to find ways to use him that are more in line with what we’ve seen from him for most of his career.

So, that’s my favorite Viking, ladies and gentlemen. Now we want to know who your favorite Viking is. Have at it down in the comments!