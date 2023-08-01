Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 August 2023

It is good to see the Vikings and Danielle Hunter agree to a one year deal although I must confess that I was hoping for a longer deal. It is an interesting position that Kwesi has placed himself. He has Hunter and Davenport both on one year deals and he is unable to tag Hunter. If Hunter produces another typical season of double digit sacks and constant pressure, he is going to get paid. It could cost the team more next year to keep him but how long would Kwesi want to commit next year? Hunter finally publicly stated he wants “to be a Viking forever” which is great. We shall see. We still have to see the details of his deal but I imagine they are adding at least a few million to the dead money cost next year.

Also, Kirk Cousins will be a free agent next year and Kwesi is unable to tag him as well. Both could return on new deals but it is a lot of uncertainty at two premium positions that is for sure. I guess that is the price you pay when you want to be flexible no?

The Dalton Risner news is good for solidifying the offensive line and there already is debate (on twitter with Ted) about Cleveland getting benched. Hard to see that happening and Risner has not played on the right side if I am not mistaken. Still, with Chris Reed being on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, the team needs more bodies. I wonder why Risner is still available though? As Vikings fans, we are desperate for competent guard play (even slightly below average). It would be a nice addition but I am cautiously optimistic.

NFL News

Cowboys’ Ronald Jones suspended first two games of 2023 season for violating NFL’s PED policy

Fantasy Football: Overvalued players to avoid in 2023 drafts

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton’s comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos ‘way out of line’

“Yeah, I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach,” Rodgers told Peter Schrager on Back Together Weekend on NFL+.

Rodgers added: “I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

I love it!

The Jonathan Taylor saga in Indianapolis just took another big turn

First, Irsay publicly stated “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” Which was certainly odd.

Then ESPN’s Stephen Holder dropped a bombshell that sources told him Taylor “reported to camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue. The team is now considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in him not being paid for the regular season.” In short, the Colts are fighting fire with fire and tried to find a loophole where they don’t even have to pay Taylor in 2023.

Taylor denied ever having back pain or reporting back pain.

We have to be glad that Irsay is not our owner. He probably would not want to extend Jefferson.

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23

Received: Round 3 Pick 2, Round 4 Pick 2

Trade Partner: Washington Commanders

Sent: Round 4 Pick 2

Received: Round 4 Pick 12, Round 5 Pick 12

23: R1 P23 S Cooper DeJean - Iowa 6’1’ 207

66: R3 P2 DL Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati 6’2’ 318

112: R4 P12 G Zak Zinter - Michigan 6’6’ 315

123: R4 P23 LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia 6’1’ 245

125: R4 P25 EDGE Eyabi Okie - Michigan 6’5’ 244

148: R5 P12 C Beaux Limmer - Arkansas 6’5’ 307

149: R5 P13 CB Josh Newton - TCU 6’0’ 195

168: R5 P32 DL Justin Eboigbe - Alabama 6’5’ 292

198: R6 P23 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6’3’ 220

