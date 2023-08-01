 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WR Trishton Jackson Carted Off With an Apparent Right Knee Injury

An unfortunate development from training camp.

By Tyler Ireland
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered an apparent right knee injury and was carted off the field, according to eyewitness reports.

Jackson was reportedly trying to make a one-handed catch deep down the sideline and landed awkwardly. Trainers quickly rushed to the scene, with fellow players huddled around showing their support. Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo Mensah also went to check on Trishton before he was carted off the field.

Trishton Jackson has been having a strong showing at camp. He made one of the biggest plays yesterday, snagging a one handed catch in a rep against Joejuan Williams. Jackson also played very well at training camp last season, doing enough to earn himself a spot on the Vikings practice squad.

Before joining the Vikings, Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams in undrafted free agency in 2020.

This is a developing story.

