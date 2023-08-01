WR Trishton Jackson Carted Off With an Apparent Right Knee Injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered an apparent right knee injury and was carted off the field, according to eyewitness reports.

They’re getting the cart for #Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson, who went down with what appeared to be a right knee injury after a deep ball on the sideline. Justin Jefferson, Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah all went over to check on him. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 1, 2023

Jackson was reportedly trying to make a one-handed catch deep down the sideline and landed awkwardly. Trainers quickly rushed to the scene, with fellow players huddled around showing their support. Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo Mensah also went to check on Trishton before he was carted off the field.

Trishton Jackson has been having a strong showing at camp. He made one of the biggest plays yesterday, snagging a one handed catch in a rep against Joejuan Williams. Jackson also played very well at training camp last season, doing enough to earn himself a spot on the Vikings practice squad.

Before joining the Vikings, Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams in undrafted free agency in 2020.

This is a developing story.