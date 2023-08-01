Vikings Report Rewind LIVE Tonight!

Hey, everyone! It’s been a while since we did a live show with the guys from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, so we’re going to go ahead and rectify that here this evening with a live episode.

You can follow along with the show in one of two ways: You can either go to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page (where you can log in and interact with the show), or you can use the embedded video below.

Tonight, yours truly will be joining Drew Bunting and Ted Glover (the two guys that the show is named for, obviously). We will also be joined by the lovely and talented Sal Spice from Vikings Territory and Vikings Twitter to talk about the start of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp and other things.

So, if you’ve got the time, join us for the show, whether it’s here or on YouTube! We welcome any feedback you might have about the show.