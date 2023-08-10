Players to Keep An Eye on In Tonight’s Vikings Preseason Game

As the NFL preseason kicks off, all eyes are on the young and talented players who will be taking the field for the Minnesota Vikings late tomorrow night in Seattle. This preseason serves as a platform for these emerging talents to showcase their potential and compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. With the anticipation building, let’s look at some players to keep an eye out for in tonight’s game.

DeWayne McBride - I’d be foolish if I didn’t put him on this list. He’s got the size and quickness to be a good player and he has the chance to prove he belongs tonight. I’d imagine he is going to see the ball a few times but what will the production look like? Hopefully he can pound at least one touchdown in tomorrow night to give him the confidence he needs as a rookie seventh-rounder. We’ll know by the end of the first 3 preseason games if the Vikings got a steal or not. Lewis Cine - Really excited for Cine to be back healthy this year. Cine’s ballhawking ability is absurdly good for a young player. To match, he can cover from sideline to sideline in the blink of an eye. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he get’s tomorrow considering the brutal injury that occurred last year. BUT he should be good to go for at least a few plays and if I were a betting man, I’d say he’s going to make some sort of an impact tonight. Young Corners - This includes Andrew Booth Jr and Akayleb Evans. Evans is currently listed as the #2 corner on the Vikings' very first 90-man depth chart release a couple of days ago, but I believe he and Cine alike will see a series or two. Booth on the other hand has had to battle through injuries ever since he started playing football it seems. He’s a good player that just can’t stay healthy. He does have a chance to prove himself in the coming weeks, and that all starts tonight in Seattle. Ivan Pace - Ivan Pace has started camp of strong by working his way to first-team defensive reps in the early portions of the off-season. Pace has everything you’re looking for as far as an NFL linebacker standards go except for size. Regardless of size, Pace has the ability to play sideline to sideline and pressure the quarterback. His athleticism and football intelligence is off the charts. Let’s see if he flashes on the field tonight in Seattle. Ty Chandler - Like DeWayne McBride, Chandler has an opportunity tonight to showcase his talents. As of now, Ty Chandler is second on the depth chart behind presumed starter Alexander Mattison. Chandler brings speed and agility to the team in which Alexander Mattison does not. Chandler was an all-around back in college, and Vikings fans alike would love to see him contribute this year in more ways than one.

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to take the field in their first preseason game, the spotlight shines on these young players eager to prove their worth. From new defensive backs to promising offensive talents, each player brings a unique set of skills to the team. While the preseason results may not carry the same weight as the regular season games, they serve as a crucial stepping stone for these emerging stars to establish their place in the NFL and contribute to the Viking’s success in the upcoming season