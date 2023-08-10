Vikings vs. Seahawks: Preseason Preview & Training Camp Takeaways feat. Alec Lewis | The Athletic

Vikings vs. Seahawks: Preseason Preview & Training Camp Takeaways with Alec Lewis of The Athletic

Welcome to Vikings Happy Hour! Join us as we sit down with Alec Lewis from The Athletic to dissect the excitement of the first Minnesota Vikings preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Get exclusive insights on key matchups, standout Training Camp performers, and the buzz surrounding Brian Flores’ new defensive strategy. ️ Don’t miss out on expert analysis and insider knowledge to fuel your football cravings! #VikingsHappyHour #PreseasonGameAnalysis #TrainingCampStandouts #BrianFloresDefense #NFLInsights #VikingsSeahawks #FootballTalks

Use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), are enjoying another Lake Monster Brew.

Music from #InAudio: https://inaudio.org/

Track Name: Urban Harmony