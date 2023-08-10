Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks preseason: Key information and first half discussion

We’ve finally made it, folks. In a little less than thirty minutes, foot will meet ball in the Pacific Northwest and the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will open up their preseason slate in preparation for the 2023 NFL season. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.

Date and Time: Thursday, 10 August, 2023, 9:00 PM Central time

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Television Coverage: Local affiliates as listed here, NFL Network nationwide

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 380

Line: Vikings +4.5, Over/Under 35.5

Chris’ Prediction: It’s preseason, nobody cares

Three Keys

1) No significant injuries - As is the case every year, this is the most important key to any preseason game for the Minnesota Vikings (or any other team, for that matter).

2) How do the cornerbacks look? - How much the Vikings’ defense improves is going to rely a lot on the play of these young cornerbacks. With Brian Flores promising to bring a lot of pressure up front, it will be up to the back end to take advantage.

3) Looking at the running back rotation - Alexander Mattison is RB1 as it stands now and probably won’t see a lot of action, but the battle royale between Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, and Abram Smith will be an interesting on to watch.

Know the Foe: Field Gulls

As we do for preseason games, we’ll fire up a second Open Thread when we reach the second half, and we’ll have a recap up here for you shortly after the game is over.

With that, let’s get ready to see the Minnesota Vikings take the field for the first time since January, ladies and gentlemen. Yeah, it doesn’t count, but I think for most of us it still feels pretty darn good all the same.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!