Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks preseason: Second half discussion

We’ve reached halftime of the preseason opener between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks from Lumen Field, and the score doesn’t matter because it’s a preseason game. We may have jumped the gun on this one. . .I put the thread together before I left for work this evening. . .but this is where everyone can talk about the second half.

We’ll have your recap of this one after the final gun sounds, and there will also be a live postgame show from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. We’ll probably have a separate viewing thread for the show so you all can watch it. Unfortunately, I won’t be joining Drew and Ted as I usually do for the post game show thanks to the joys of shift work.

What did everyone think of the first half? Is there anything specific you’d like to see for the second half this evening?

We hope you’ve enjoyed tonight’s game because, hey, it’s Minnesota Vikings football, no matter whether it counts or not. It’s just good to be back, isn’t it?