Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 August 2023

By Chris_Martens
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Players to Keep An Eye on In Tonight’s Vikings Preseason Game

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks preseason: Key information and first half discussion

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks preseason: Second half discussion

Seattle Seahawks 24, Minnesota Vikings 13: Football is back! Hooray!

Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Vikings at Seahawks

Other Vikings News…

Vikings vs. Seahawks: Grading each position group

5 things that stood out in the Vikings’ preseason loss to Seahawks

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

