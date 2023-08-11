Vikings host visit for RB Kareem Hunt

Over the past week or so, the Minnesota Vikings have brought in a couple of veterans that were still available on the free agent market in offensive lineman Dalton Risner and cornerback Ronald Darby. On Friday, they brought in another veteran for a workout, and this one might raise a few eyebrows.

Per numerous sources, the Vikings hosted running back Kareem Hunt for a workout on Friday afternoon. Hunt then left the Twin Cities without a deal.

Hunt was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and was the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie, rushing for 1,327 yards. He was then released by the Chiefs midway through the 2018 season after a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced. Hunt was never charged with any crime and the woman from the video failed to properly take her case to court, but Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season as a result of what happened.

Since then, Hunt has been with the Cleveland Browns, splitting carries with star back Nick Chubb. In the three and a half years that he’s been in Cleveland, Hunt has rushed for 1,847 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

To say that Hunt’s visit comes as a bit of a surprise is an understatement. For much of this offseason, the Vikings have appeared content to roll with a running back committee led by Alexander Mattison and complemented by players like Ty Chandler (who showed well in the team’s preseason opener). Though Hunt has operated as part of a platoon in Cleveland over the past few seasons, there’s a good chance that he still sees himself as a lead back, and splitting carries over the past few years has allowed him to preserve himself a bit.

Hunt has had several other visits in recent weeks, including the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints. He has opportunities out there, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he deems Minnesota as the best one for him.