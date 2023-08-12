Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12,13 August 2023

First preseason game in the books and lots of angst and excitement which is normal. We are all still wondering if (and praying that) the Vikings will sign Dalton Risner. Go ahead and pay him close to 5M for a couple of years. That is what I would do.

Since yore last open thread ...

...

Stock up? No injuries

Can’t see the team releasing Hall. If they do, he will get picked up and he wont re-sign here after getting cut. Their scouting has to be better if that turns out to be the case.

Little late?

...

Other Vikings stuff ...

...

...

...

“I think my first season (with the Vikings in 2017), they were grooming me for something,” Sloter said, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater were on expiring contracts. But when Kirk came (on a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018), who was a big pickup for them, I think that changed things. When you commit that much money to a guy, it was about supporting Kirk.

“Sean Mannion was (two) years my senior, and I was just a young guy (in 2019), so that’s a big gap in knowledge,” he said, according to Tomasson. “Although I think my play was superior (to Mannion’s), I think that they saw in Sean the ability to help Kirk in the classroom, and that was valued more.”

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Gets First Taste of NFL in Preseason Debut

Vikings fifth-round pick Jaren Hall got his first taste of the NFL in the team’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on August 10.

Hall’s performance was far from sterling as he was running with the third- and fourth-stringers, but he didn’t force bad decisions with the football. He completed 6-of-14 passing for 37 yards and a passer rating of 50.3. He wasn’t discouraged by the performance and found it as an opportunity to embrace the demands of the position.

“I think you’ve got to actually be in the huddle. You’ve got to call out the play and look guys in the eyes, make sure you answer questions if they have any,” Hall said after the 24-13 loss to the Seahawks, per Vikings.com. “In college, it’s just get your signal on the sideline, say a word, and you’re going fast, so for me at least, it’s just getting comfortable with being in the huddle, commanding the huddle, putting confidence in all your guys that the play you’re calling is the best play you can have. I think that’s where it all starts.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell saw encouraging signs from Hall, who was steady in the face of pressure.

“But what did flash to me was his athleticism. Conflict resolution. There was plenty of it, and he was able to kind of – at least, sometimes not extend plays for big gains but sack-saving plays,” O’Connell said. “Getting out, spinning out when we missed a couple protection assignments. The big key there is, when you’re in those situations, can you find a way to not make a bad play worse? I speak from direct experience on that. I was proud to see him do that, and we’ll continue to just get the operation a little cleaner with those 3s and 4s in there – and that’s on us as coaches to do. I think we’ll see a progression throughout the next two weeks because those guys are going to get a lot of reps.”

...

...

After ranking second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed and giving up the fourth-most points in the league last season under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the Vikings turned to Flores and turned over more than half of their starting lineup.

“It’s doing it smart. It’s showing different looks. It’s making the offense feel pressure, even when we’re not pressuring. So it’s going to be fun,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said. “As a defensive guy, you innately have an aggressive mindset, so to have a D-coordinator who aligns with that, who understands that, I think one of the big things that B-Flo brings. He gives the defense freedom to be run by the players.”

“I’m just focused on this year, this group, their ability to play fast, play physical and really enjoy playing the game and having fun out there,” Flores said. “That’s really a big part of it as far as playing good defense. The good defenses that I’ve been a part of, they have a lot of fun.”

Sure sounds good but it comes down to talent at the end of the day. Does the team have enough talented players on the defense that are capable of playing at least at an average level?

...

NFL News

...

Ty Chandler Is Ready for a Bigger Role

“I think he’s proven it over his career, when he’s gotten opportunities, and he’s been very productive,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said of Mattison last month, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “He just always knows what he’s going to do.”

...

Early Positives from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison

Smith-Njigba and Addison ran crisp routes, avoided major miscues and looked comfortable on a pro playing field. It’ll be a lot of fun watching these two over the course of the season and beyond, especially with their starting quarterbacks under center.

It must also be noted that Seattle didn’t have Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf in Thursday’s lineup, while Minnesota rested Justin Jefferson. With standout veteran receivers on the field and drawing attention, these two rookies may be even more productive.

...

Ivan Pace Jr. Continues to Make Noise

“I’ll give you one under-the-radar: Ivan Pace, I think, will show up on some Seattle tape,” safety Harrison Smith told NFL Network (at the 5:29 mark).

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

...

Trade Partner: New York Jets

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 26, Round 4 Pick 26

...

Trade Partner: LA Chargers

Sent: Round 4 Pick 26

Received: Round 5 Pick 22, Round 6 Pick 22

...

29: R1 P29 EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA 6’5” 265

58: R2 P26 G Javion Cohen - Miami 6’4” 305

98: R3 P34 G Xavier Truss - Georgia 6’7” 320

123: R4 P23 S R.J. Mickens - Clemson 6’0” 210

125: R4 P25 QB Joe Milton III - Tennessee 6’5” 235

142: R5 P6 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6’2” 235

158: R5 P22 DL DeWayne Carter - Duke 6’3” 305

168: R5 P32 RB Isaiah Davis - South Dakota St 6’1” 220

197: R6 P22 CB Storm Duck - Louisville 6’1” 205

198: R6 P23 EDGE Eyabi Okie - Michigan 6’5” 244

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: