Vikings Preseason Winners and Losers, Kareem Hunt Visits, and Kirk Cousins’ Future

Darren and Dave are back with another episode of Two Old Bloggers, discussing the latest news in Vikings Land. Here are the highlights from this week’s episode:

Theme #1: Preseason Winners & Losers Game 1

The Vikings played their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Darren and Dave discussed the players who stood out and those who didn’t perform as well as expected. Among the winners were running back Ty Chandler and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, who had a standout game with a sack and a forced fumble. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. also had a solid performance, although he had some ups and downs throughout the game. On the losing side, safety Lewis Cine missed several tackles, and corner Andrew Booth Jr. got burned on a touchdown.

Theme #2: Kareem Hunt visits with the Vikings but why?

The Vikings brought in free agent running back Kareem Hunt for a visit, although he left without signing. Dave and Darren discussed the crowded running back room and the possibility of adding Hunt to the roster. While Hunt has a track record of being a productive runner and a good pass catcher, the Vikings already have several young running backs on the roster, including Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and DeWayne McBride.

Theme #3: 2024 Free agent spotlight - Kirk Cousins

Dave and Darren also discussed the future of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is set to become a free agent in 2024. They weighed the pros and cons of re-signing Cousins to another extension and the possibility of finding a new quarterback in the draft or free agency.

Overall, it was a great episode with lots of insights and analysis from two old bloggers who know their Vikings football inside and out. Tune in for more news and updates from Vikings Land. SKOL!

