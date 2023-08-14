 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 August 2023

By Chris_Martens
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

What’s the Impasse with the Vikings Signing Dalton Risner?

Vikings sign LB Tanner Vallejo, waive LB William Kwenkeu

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...