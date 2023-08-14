Vikings sign OT Chim Okorafor, waive OL Jacky Chen

Another day, another move at the bottom end of the roster for the Minnesota Vikings as they prepare for their second preseason game.

The Vikings have announced the signing of offensive tackle Chim Okorafor. In order to make room for him on the roster, the team has waived offensive lineman Jacky Chen.

Chen was one of the players that the Vikings signed during the undrafted free agent frenzy after the 2023 NFL Draft. Hailing from Pace University, Chen impressed teams during the pre-draft process and chose Minnesota to attempt to continue his football career, but things just didn’t pan out for him. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him catch on somewhere else before too long.

Okorafor comes from another small school, Benedictine College of the NAIA. Okorafor was initially signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent but was waived by them about a week ago. He was an all-NAIA performer for Benedictine College, and they were the fourth team that he played for during his college career along with Riverside City College (2019), Missouri Southern (2020), and Pittsburg State (2021).

Okorafor was also drafted in the ninth round of the 2023 NFL Draft but accepted an NFL invite from the Eagles instead of pursuing that opportunity.

Welcome to Minnesota, Chim Okorafor!