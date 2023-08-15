The Vikings Good, Bad, & Areas of Improvement

Tyler and Dave talked about the importance of the Minnesota Vikings preseason games and how they give coaches and front-office staff a chance to evaluate players in live-game situations. They also discussed the standout performers for the Vikings against the Seattle Seahawks, both in a positive and negative way.

How did Jaren Hall look in his debut?

One of the main topics of discussion was quarterback Jaren Hall, who made his professional football debut in the game. Forness went in-depth on Hall’s performance, grading each of his 17 dropbacks and analyzing his strengths and weaknesses.

How concerned do we need to be about Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr.?

Was Ed Ingram as bad as people made him out to be?

Jalen Reagor is stepping up. Is it enough for him to make the team?

The show also touched on the performances of safety Lewis Cine and right guard Ed Ingram, highlighting their inconsistencies and areas of improvement. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor’s improvement was also discussed, as he aims to solidify his spot on the roster.

