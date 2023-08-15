Potential Vikings Free Agent Target Ronald Darby to Meet with Titans

On August 3rd, the Minnesota Vikings worked out veteran free agent cornerback Ronald Darby as the team is potentially looking to add depth to a young and relatively inexperienced secondary. The Vikings have hosted a string of established names like offensive guard Dalton Risner and running back Kareem Hunt, but have yet to sign any of them.

Now it appears that the window of opportunity to sign one of those names is slowly beginning to close. Ian Rapoport reported that the Tennessee Titans are hosting a slew of players, including veteran corner Ronald Darby. Darby spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 5. The Broncos released Darby on March 14 2023. Prior to his stint with the Broncos, Darby played for the Commanders, Eagles, and Bills.

Like the Vikings, the Titans are another team that could use some depth at outside corner. Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting have cemented themselves as starters, but beyond those two things get murky. Roger McCreary is likely to start in the slot given his short stature. From there, things get a bit murky. Caleb Farley is on the PUP list, and the rest of the guys on the roster like Tre Avery and Elijah Molden are fighting for playing time.

If the Vikings are genuinely interested in signing the veteran corner, they better make him an offer sooner rather than later. Otherwise, they could end up facing him in joint practices and in this week’s preseason matchup.