Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 August 2023

A one-year, $8.6 million deal huh? Interesting. I guess the “reported” 7M offer on the table that the Vikings offered was not quite enough especially to come back and play in the KOC offense.

He keeps hearing about a new deal and it still has not happened. My ears would hurt too. Just kidding. I hope he gets well soon.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah has also missed some time recently. In his place, undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has gotten more and more reps with the first-team defense. Asamoah didn’t play in the preseason opener and should also be viewed as questionable for joint practices after sitting out Monday’s walkthrough.

Basically, it says the team was historically lucky (nine wins despite trailing at haltime) and that the negative season-long point differential went against the Pythagorean win expectation metric. The oddsmakers think the Vikings are an 8 1/2 win team this season (.500).

2. Defense posts 2 stops

The Vikings ended their practice with a 2-minute drill that gave the first-team offense and the second-team offense the ball at its 30-yard line.

The first-team defense, featuring a rush unit of Hunter and D.J. Wonnum on the outside with fellow edge rushers Pat Jones II and Marcus Davenport at the tackle spots was able to create good pressures against Kirk Cousins throughout the drill.

3. 7-on-7 splits

The day also included a good bit of work in the red zone for 7-on-7 passing drills.

Cousins completed two touchdowns to Justin Jefferson and one each to K.J. Osborn and Johnny Mundt.

Kareem Hunt, formerly of the Chiefs and Browns, visited the Vikings last week. As a football player, he is a classic example of an explosive back losing value as he ages. He is 28, the same age as Dalvin Cook. Hunt has rushed for more than 850 yards once in his career — as a rookie third-round draft pick with Kansas City.

Last year, he averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per game and totaled 468 rushing yards behind a strong offensive line, despite playing in 17 games

Hunt, who left his visit Friday without signing, might not be the answer to the Vikings’ problem as a football player, and adding him would only hurt the franchise’s reputation.

VIKINGS AT SEAHAWKS

Grade A

Zach Charbonnet Seattle Seahawks

While Zach Charbonnet only gained 14 yards on four carries in Thursday night’s 24-13 win over Vikings, the way he ran after missing practices with a shoulder issue earlier this month earns him a top grade. On a delayed handoff in the first half, Charbonnet found the hole and then made a strong cut upfield to avoid a lackluster tackle attempt. Vikings safety Lewis Cine might feel he saw too much of Charbonnet in the second quarter. On second-and-4, the burly back lowered his pads to punish the defender, gaining extra yards after picking up the first. He pummeled Cine again on a dump-off throw over the middle late in the first half. Charbonnet’s smartest play was grabbing an attempted screen pass after it hit the ground on the final play before halftime; officials ruled quarterback Drew Lock fumbled while being hit. Securing the ball prevented Minnesota from taking possession inside Seattle’s 15-yard line.

49ERS AT RAIDERS

Grade A

Aidan O’Connell Las Vegas Raiders

Aidan O’Connell was truly poised and efficient in the short and intermediate passing game during his first pro start, playing three quarters of the 34-7 win against the 49ers on Sunday. He is taking well to working from under center in the NFL, displaying good footwork and hand-off technique. O’Connell threw multiple completions across his body to his left, getting the ball out on time and leading his targets to maximize the run after the catch. He threw a nice deep ball down the left sideline in the first half, but his receiver was unable to bring it in for what would have been a huge gain on third down. O’Connell was sacked once when the left tackle was cleanly beaten but avoided another sack by dipping under an oncoming blitzer.

Drue Tranquill Already Looking Like a Valuable Addition for KC

Trey Lance Shaky in Return to Action

Jaren Hall not even mentioned.

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29

Received: Round 1 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 36

Trade Partner: Atlanta Falcons

Sent: Round 3 Pick 34, Round 5 Pick 36

Received: Round 3 Pick 23

Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals

Sent: Round 4 Pick 23

Received: Round 5 Pick 28, Round 6 Pick 28

32: R1 P32 G Donovan Jackson - Ohio State 6’4” 320

55: R2 P23 G Christian Mahogany - Boston College 6’3” 335

87: R3 P23 OT Zion Nelson - Miami 6’5” 316

125: R4 P25 DL T’Vondre Sweat - Texas 6’4” 346

142: R5 P6 LB Jaylan Ford - Texas 6’3” 236

164: R5 P28 DL Justin Eboigbe - Alabama 6’4” 292

168: R5 P32 DL DeWayne Carter - Duke 6’3” 298

198: R6 P23 TE Erick All - Iowa 6’4” 255

203: R6 P28 C Christian Haynes - Connecticut 6’3” 313

This should appease the guard starved fans and the fans who want MOAR BEEF!

