Vikings Work Out Veteran RB Mike Davis

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah must enjoy window-shopping, since the Minnesota Vikings are continuing their everlasting quest to host every notable free agent for a work out. This time it's veteran running back Mike Davis who visited TCO Performance Center on Tuesday, a day before the Vikings' joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Davis was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has since been a member of several teams including the Seahawks, Bears, Falcons, and Ravens. However, Davis is mostly remembered for his stint with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020 where he proved to be a valuable handcuff in fantasy football for Christian McCaffrey, who suffered an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve in Week 2. I'm pretty sure I had him in fantasy that year, but that's beside the point.

If the Vikings opt to sign Mike Davis, he'd likely fetch the veteran minimum given his age and journeyman status. This is purely speculation, but I don't think Kwesi is very fond of spending a ton of money on a veteran running back. I also think Kareem Hunt wants more money than Kwesi is willing to hand out. With those factors potentially at play I could see the Vikings signing a guy like Mike Davis, especially if DeWayne McBride's preseason struggles continue.

Regardless, it's clear that the Vikings are doing their due dilligence by bringing some of these veterans in. We'll keep you posted should the team decide to make a move.