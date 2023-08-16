Jordan Addison in Concussion Protocol

Jordan Addison can't seem to catch a break. After dealing with a tweak that forced him to miss a good portion of the offseason program, the Vikings first round wide receiver has found himself in concussion protocol. Addison got dinged up after going to the ground for a catch in a two-minute drill earlier this week.

Kevin O’Connell says Jordan Addison is in the concussion protocol after some “light symptoms” that they decided to keep him out. Doesn’t sound like they expect him out long.



“No reason to risk anything”



O’Neill isn’t going to do 11 on 11 until next week pic.twitter.com/vC1ZcrGrVv — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) August 16, 2023

Kevin O'Connell said that Jordan is experiencing "light symptoms" and expects Jordan to potentially return to practice next Monday. That likely means Addison will miss the Vikings home preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday.

It appears that the team is being extra cautious when it comes to injuries, because several players who are expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season have missed significant amounts of time in practice. Guys like Brian O'Neill, Marcus Davenport, and T.J. Hockenson, who has been battling an ear infection while he awaits a contract extension, have all been sidelined at one point or another.

Hopefully Jordan Addison can get and stay healthy throughout the regular season. I have concerns about his durability given his small stature. This could develop into a bigger storyline as the season progresses if Addison is unable to consistently stay on the field. The Vikings need guys who can help take some pressure off of Justin Jefferson, and Addison looks to be that guy so long as he's healthy.