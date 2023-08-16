 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Addison in Concussion Protocol

He is likely to miss this week's preseason game against the Titans.

By Tyler Ireland
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Addison can't seem to catch a break. After dealing with a tweak that forced him to miss a good portion of the offseason program, the Vikings first round wide receiver has found himself in concussion protocol. Addison got dinged up after going to the ground for a catch in a two-minute drill earlier this week.

Kevin O'Connell said that Jordan is experiencing "light symptoms" and expects Jordan to potentially return to practice next Monday. That likely means Addison will miss the Vikings home preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday.

It appears that the team is being extra cautious when it comes to injuries, because several players who are expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season have missed significant amounts of time in practice. Guys like Brian O'Neill, Marcus Davenport, and T.J. Hockenson, who has been battling an ear infection while he awaits a contract extension, have all been sidelined at one point or another.

Hopefully Jordan Addison can get and stay healthy throughout the regular season. I have concerns about his durability given his small stature. This could develop into a bigger storyline as the season progresses if Addison is unable to consistently stay on the field. The Vikings need guys who can help take some pressure off of Justin Jefferson, and Addison looks to be that guy so long as he's healthy.

NFL Reacts

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Looking at the team

Norse Code

Norse Code Podcast Episode 475: Closer to Correct

Minnesota Vikings Podcasts

Minnesota Vikings Preseason Recap & Titans Preview: Standouts, Joint Practices, and Fan Q&A

Loading comments...