Vikings add RB Aaron Dykes, waive K Jack Podlesny

The kicking battle in Minnesota Vikings training camp is over before it ever really began.

The team has announced that they have signed running back Aaron Dykes in their quest to, apparently, add as many running backs as possible before cutdown day. In order to make room for Dykes on the roster, the team has waived undrafted rookie free agent kicker Jack Podlesny.

Dykes played his college ball at the University of Richmond and put up 1,980 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 470 carries. He also added 77 catches for 750 yards and an additional eight touchdowns. He was also a prolific kick returner for the Spiders, including setting a school record with two kick returns for touchdowns in one game back in 2019.

Podlesny was brought in to compete with Greg Joseph for the kicking duties for the Vikings. He did not see the field in the team’s preseason opener in Seattle, as Joseph handled all of the kicks that night for the purple. Now, barring the Vikings bringing in another kicker for some reason, it appears that the job is Joseph’s for the third consecutive year. This marks the first time since the Blair Walsh era (2012 - 2016) that the Vikings will enter a third consecutive season with the same kicker.

More news from Vikings Training Camp as it comes in, folks.