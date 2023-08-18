 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 August 2023

By Chris_Martens
Since Our Last Open Thread...

Kirk Cousins catches touchdown pass, hits the Griddy

Vikings add RB Aaron Dykes, waive K Jack Podlesny

Other Vikings News…

Watch: Garrett Bradbury thrown like he’s a rag doll by Teari Tart

Fantasy Football: 3 rookies who can finish as WR3s, including Vikings’ Jordan Addison

