In just about 24 hours or so, we’ll see the Minnesota Vikings take to the field for their second preseason contest of 2023, as they’ll host the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. As always, we want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to follow along with the action, so we’re going to bring you all the ways to do that right here.

Television Info

Kickoff for this one is going to be in prime time, with the festivities scheduled to get underway at 7:00 PM Central time. This is not going to be nationally televised, so if you’re not in the local area for the broadcast I’m afraid you’re going to be out of luck for now.

Here’s the list of local stations that will be airing the game live with the Vikings Radio Network commentary from Paul Allen and Pete Bercich.

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis, MN)

WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth, MN)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester, MN)

KEYC (CBS/12 - Mankato, MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo, ND)

KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck, ND)

KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot, ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids, IA)

KCCI (CBS/8 - Des Moines, IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse, WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire, WI)

KETV (MeTV/7.2 - Omaha, NE)

If you’re closer to the Titans broadcast area, you can find the game on these stations with their announcers, Paul Burmeister and Charles Davis.

WKRN (ABC/2 - Nashville, TN)

WREG (CBS/3 - Memphis, TN)

WATE (ABC/6 - Knoxville, TN)

WRCB (NBC/3 - Chattanooga, TN)

WJKT (FOX/16 - Jackson, TN)

WJHL (ABC/11.2 - Tri-Cities, TN)

WHNT (CBS/19 - Huntsville, AL)

WNKY (MeTV/40.3 - Bowling Green, KY)

WDKA (My/49 - Paducah, KY)

KFVE (5 - Honolulu, HI)

As always, those lists come courtesy of the good folks from 506 Sports.

If you’re going to have to wait for the NFL Network replay. . .well, the game is going to be shown at some fairly inconvenient times. The replays are scheduled for Monday, 21 August at 3:00 AM Central and Tuesday, 22 August at 2:00 AM Central. Set the DVR, folks.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. However, check to be sure because the preseason games are a bit more iffy than regular season contests, obviously.

For those of you that are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 228. You can listen to the Titans feed on Channel 384 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason.

Referee Info

The folks from Football Zebras inform us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Clay Martin. As we pointed out last week, the crews for the preseason are different from the ones we see in the regular season, and it’s the preseason for them, too.

Weather Info

Even though the weather won’t really be a factor in the cozy confines of U.S. Bank Stadium, it’s worth taking a look at the forecast, and according to our friends at WeatherNation, it’s going to be a warm one. Temperatures at kickoff are going to be in the low 90s with winds out of the west at 5-10 miles/hour. Hydrate, everybody!

Betting Info

If you really feel the need to bet on preseason games, the gang at the DraftKings Sportsbook has installed the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite in this one. The over/under for this one is set at 37 points.

Streaming Info

If you’re in the local area, I believe that you can use the NFL+ app to stream this contest. I haven’t used the app personally yet so I’m not 100% sure how it works. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to make use of some sort of streaming service that has the NFL Network in its library, such as FuboTV.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I’ve said for years: don’t. Or, at the very least, don’t be pushing them here. That’s the fast track to a ban.

That should be everything that you need in order to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium that will be kicking off less than 24 hours from now. We’ll have Open Threads for each half for those of you that will be able to watch the action live and a recap of how everything went afterward. We hope to see you here!