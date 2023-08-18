Vikings sign QB Jordan Ta’amu

On the eve of their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, the Minnesota Vikings have made a rather interesting addition to their roster.

The Vikings have signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who was named the XFL’s Offensive Player of the Year this past season.

The Vikings had Ta’amu work out for them way back on 1 June but there hadn’t been any indication that they were going to sign him to a deal. He has bounced around to several NFL practice squads and has been a part of pretty much every alternative football league that has sprung up in the past couple of years, having played in the AAF, the USFL, and both iterations of the XFL.

This past season, Ta’amu led the D.C. Defenders to the XFL Championship Game en route to being named the league’s top offensive player.

The signing is a bit of a surprise because it appears, at least on the surface, that the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart is pretty well set. Kirk Cousins is QB1, Nick Mullens is the primary backup, and rookie Jaren Hall is the third-string/developmental prospect. That the team has chosen to bring in Ta’amu now is a bit curious, unless they’re simply hoping to audition him for a practice squad spot.

I would be absolutely stunned in Ta’amu saw any time against the Titans tomorrow, but the possibility is there that he could see significant action in the final preseason game a week from Saturday when the Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to Minnesota, Jordan!