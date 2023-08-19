Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings preseason: Key information and first half discussion

We’re just about ready to kick things off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as your Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Tennessee Titans for the second of their three preseason contests. Here’s everything you need to know as we get ready for kickoff.

Date and Time: Saturday, 19 August 2023, 7:00 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: Local affiliates as listed here

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 228

Line: Vikings +2.5, Over/Under 37

Chris’ Prediction: Still preseason. . .and still, nobody cares

Three Keys

1) No significant injuries - As always, this is the most important aspect of any preseason game. I’m guessing the Vikings’ starters will either not play or be pretty limited in this one, so hopefully they will avoid anything truly catastrophic.

2) Can Jared Hall be better? - Hall looked pretty rough for most of his performance in Seattle, and the team has signed XFL Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Ta’amu. I don’t think Hall’s spot is in any danger or anything, but hopefully he’ll show some improvement from last week.

3) Still watching the secondary - The Vikings are incredibly young in the secondary, and some of their youngsters had a tough time of it against Seattle. It will be interesting to see what Brian Flores does to try to help his young charges as we get closer to the start of the regular season.

Know the Foe: Music City Miracles

That should be everything you need to get yourself up to speed for tonight’s preseason action from Minneapolis. We’ll have a new Open Thread up and running for the second half in addition to a recap when things are all over and done with.

Enjoy the game, everyone!

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!