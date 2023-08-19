Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings preseason: Second half discussion

We’re at halftime of the second preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Tennessee Titans by a score of 9-7.

The Titans scored first in this one on a 33-yard touchdown run from Tyjae Spears toward the end of the first quarter. The Vikings then started the second quarter with a 45-yard field goal from kicking competition winner Greg Joseph to get to within 7-3. Joseph then split the uprights on a 33-yarder midway through the second quarter to make the score 7-6.

Then there was a defensive highlight for the Vikings, as Troy Dye intercepted a pass from Malik Willis to put a halt to a Tennessee drive.

We’ll take that! LB Troy Dye picks off Malik Willis. pic.twitter.com/QXDZvuDIfG — MSN (@mnspnews) August 20, 2023

Unfortunately, the Vikings turned that 1st-and-10 into a 4th-and-32 after Nick Mullens was sacked a couple of times. On the ensuing punt, however, a bad bounce for Ryan Wright worked out for the Vikings as the ball hit a Titan and Tay Gowan recovered it for the good guys. This one turned into yet another Greg Joseph field goal, this one a 26-yarder to give the Vikings their first lead of the night at 9-7.

#Vikings get another chance before halftime after a Tennessee muffed punt. pic.twitter.com/VlwMaHwwpK — MSN (@mnspnews) August 20, 2023

As far as injuries, rookie special teams monster Najee Thompson was taken back to the locker room at some point in the first half. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious because he’s been pretty darn great through the first two games of this preseason.

We’re halfway through the second preseason game of 2023, with the Minnesota Vikings holding a 9-7 lead over the Tennessee Titans. Come on in and join us for the second half, folks!