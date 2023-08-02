Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 August 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Vikings made big moves this offseason to build on last season’s success
How high is too high to draft Justin Jefferson in fantasy football?
Vikings T.J. Hockenson will be one of fantasy football’s best tight ends in 2023
WR Trishton Jackson Carted Off With an Apparent Right Knee Injury
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...