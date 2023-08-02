Vikings sign OT Christian DiLauro, waive OT Sam Schlueter

Just as everyone has been anticipating, the Minnesota Vikings signed a former Denver Broncos offensive lineman on Wednesday.

The team has announced the signing of offensive tackle Christian DiLauro. In order to make room for DiLauro on the roster, the team has announced that they have waived former Golden Gophers offensive lineman Sam Schlueter with a non-football illness.

DiLauro has actually been around the league for a while, as he went undrafted out of the University of Illinois in 2018. From there, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and proceeded to bounce around to several practice squads over the years, including the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

He signed with the Broncos in October of this past season and was promoted to the active roster in December. In his career, he has appeared in five NFL games: two with the Titans in 2021 and three with the Broncos in 2022.

Schlueter was undrafted in 2022 and spent some time with the 49ers practice squad. The team signed him after a tryout earlier in the offseason. Should he clear waivers, he will revert to the Vikings’ injured reserve list.

We’ll see if the Vikings have any more roster moves planned. . .like, I don’t know, a Dalton Risner signing or something like that. If they do, we’ll bring it to you straight away.