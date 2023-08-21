Did you see it? Vikings vs Titans PS2 reactions

Join Darren [in spirit and prep] and Dave on the latest episode of Two Old Bloggers as they discuss the exciting matchup between the Vikings and Tennessee Titans and get their reactions to the game, including the standout performances and potential roster contenders. Darren asks the questions with you, and Dave delves into the answers from what he saw right along with you while we watched the Purple play.

With a comprehensive breakdown of the game, including DeWayne McBride’s improved performance and Jaren Hall’s ability to move the offense, this episode is a must-watch for any football fan. Darren and Dave also discuss the potential of Ivan Pace Jr. and Andrew Booth Jr. to make positive contributions to the team and whether they can overtake current starters.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs.

