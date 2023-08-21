Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 August 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Tennessee Titans 24, Minnesota Vikings 16: Vikings fall to 0-2 in preseason play

The Curse of 1998: Part 6

When to draft these Vikings players in fantasy football

Vikings Stock Market Report: Preseason Week Two

Did you see it? Vikings vs Titans PS2 reactions

Other Vikings News…

7 things we learned in Vikings preseason game vs. Titans

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: