SB Nation Reacts Results: Confidence high going into 2023 season

It’s a little later than we generally do it, but we’ve got the results of last week’s SB Nation Reacts poll concerning the Minnesota Vikings for your viewing pleasure. We had just one question this time around, so let’s take a look and see how our readers answered it.

We asked whether or not you were confident that our favorite football team is heading in the right direction, and for the most part the results were positive. Just over three-fourths of our readers (76%) said that they are confident in the direction of the team going into the new season.

It isn’t surprising, to be honest. The Vikings are coming off of a 13-win season and don’t really appear to have gotten appreciably worse. Sure, some of the more familiar names have moved on, but that doesn’t necessarily portend a downward direction for the team. In most cases, the team has gotten younger and more athletic, and many of the new additions are going to make this season a pretty exciting one.

With the season right around three weeks away from kicking off for the purple, it’s good to see that the fans think things are going the right way for the squad. Will that optimism continue into the regular season? We can only hope.

