Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans Preseason Breakdown: Standout Players, O-Line Depth, and More!

Like and Subscribe! #SKOL

Join Vikings Happy Hour! Discover standout players on offense and defense in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans preseason showdown. From Ty Chandler to Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr, we cover it all! Dive into offensive line depth discussions and whether more competition is needed. ️ Get the latest insights and opinions on your favorite team’s performance! #VikingsHappyHour #PreseasonGameReview #PlayerSpotlight #NFLAnalysis #OffenseDefenseStandouts #OLineCompetition #FootballTalks

Use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), are enjoying another Lake Monster Brew.

Music from #InAudio: https://inaudio.org/

Track Name: Urban Harmony