Tyler’s Takes Vikings vs Titans: A Preseason Game Reaction & Questions on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

Football fans, don’t miss the latest episode of The Real Forno Show with Tyler Forness and Producer Dave! They break down the Minnesota Vikings’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. While the second team looked promising, the Vikings ultimately fell to the Titans 24-16. They dig into the details and talk about what these results could mean for the upcoming season.

From discussing standout performances to analyzing the players who didn’t quite measure up, Tyler and Dave provide a comprehensive review of the game. But that’s not all, they also tackle the crucial question of whether or not it’s time to worry about the Vikings’ general manager’s ability to evaluate talent effectively.

As the season approaches, this is an important issue to address, and Tyler and Dave don’t shy away from it. They provide thoughtful analysis and engage in a frank conversation about the future of the team.

The Real Forno Show is a must-watch or listen for Viking fans who want to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis. Tune in for more insights and expert opinions from Tyler and Dave.

FAN WITH US!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.