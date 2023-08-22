Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 August 2023

Can I get a GORD?

— “I’ll be ready by then [the start of the season] for sure. That’s the goal, that’s what will be.”

That’s where theories about his contract start to crop up. Is he sitting out of full-team reps because of his contract situation?

“I don’t really know,” he said when asked if his contract played into the matter. “I keep that between [my agent] and the guys upstairs, so that’s not really my focus. It’ll play out. It’s not really what I’m focused on.”

After months of watching Hall at practice, Pioneer Press reporter Dane Mizutani declared after his second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans that Hall was likely to be stashed on the practice squad.

“He just looks so green. I feel almost bad for him because I don’t think he’s there yet. He has a little arm talent. But he’s a guy, I think you could honestly cut and [stow] him onto your practice squad pretty easily,” Mizutani said August 19 on the “Purple Insider” podcast

Kirk Cousins Has More Leverage in Future Extension Talks With Vikings

Hall could suffer a similar fate as former third-round pick Kellen Mond and be relegated to the practice squad, creating more leverage for Cousins in future contract negotiations knowing Minnesota has yet to find their quarterback of the future.

Lewis Cine was limping after a special teams drill and spent the rest of practice watching from the sidelines after being evaluated by trainers, according to Andrew Krammer. Cine may have tweaked something in his hip/groin area.

Jordan Addison (concussion protocol) was on the field for walkthrough holding a red no-contact jersey. The Vikings hope he’ll be cleared this week. NaJee Thompson is also headed to the protocol.

6 takeaways from Kevin O’Connell’s press conference after the Vikings’ loss to the Titans

Jaren Hall needs to work on consistency

“It’s a matter of ‘Do you know it?’” O’Connell said of Hall. “...You should know that game plan well enough that you can finish the calls and be that guy in the huddle.”

O’Connell also mentioned that Hall’s task was a little bit tougher as the Vikings ran different plays during Saturday night’s game compared to their joint practices with the Titans early in the week.

“There’s a lot of plays that we may have ran over Wednesday and Thursday that weren’t going to be on the play sheet tonight,” O’Connell said. “It’s that give and take of a guy trying to prepare for a game he’s going to play in versus a practice where he’s only going to get four or five or six reps and a lot of those plays won’t carry over. It’s a hard part of being a rookie in this league, especially with the way we do things.”

