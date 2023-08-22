US Bank Stadium tops the Athletic’s list of best NFL stadiums

US Bank Stadium recently topped The Athletic’s list of NFL Stadiums, beating out newer venues like Allegiant Stadium and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

And as Vikings fans, now we need to point and laugh at every other NFL franchise, especially since “it wasn’t even close” according to the write-up.

“This wasn’t even close. Half of the voters placed [U.S. Bank Stadium] No. 1 in their rankings. It also topped our list three years ago. Although it’s an indoor venue, half of the roof is transparent and the wall behind the end zone facing downtown Minneapolis is glass, allowing in a considerable amount of natural light. It opened in 2016, making it one of the league’s newest stadiums. It also helps that the Vikings do an excellent job with their pregame and in-game presentation.” reads the story.

The list was updated after three years to reflect the addition of SoFi Stadium, which hosts both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Each of The Atheltic’s 31 NFL beat writers were asked to name the 5 best and the five worst stadiums.

Sofi came in 2nd, Lambeau Field came in 3rd (FTP!), Jerryworld (AT&T Stadium) came in 4th, and Lumen Field (Seattle) came in 5th.

What is your single favorite amenity at US Bank Stadium?